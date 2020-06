June 18 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* ALLSTATE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF MAY OF $350 MILLION, PRE-TAX - SEC FILING

* ALLSTATE - CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN MAY COMPRISED EIGHT EVENTS AT ESTIMATED COST OF $273 MILLION, AFTER-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE PRIOR PERIOD RESERVE REESTIMATES

* ALLSTATE CORP - FOUR SEVERE WEATHER EVENTS ACCOUNTED FOR ABOUT 80% OF MAY ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES Source: (bit.ly/3deT9fA) Further company coverage: