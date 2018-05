May 7 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* ALLSTATE CORP - ON MAY 7, ENTERED INTO AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE $400 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* ALLSTATE CORP - AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT'S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BILLION THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017