Feb 20 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* ALLSTATE CORP - ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR JANUARY OF $58 MILLION, PRE-TAX ($46 MILLION, AFTER-TAX) - SEC FILING

* ALLSTATE CORP - EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 2020, CO WILL REVERT BACK TO CATASTROPHE LOSS REPORTING THRESHOLD OF $150 MILLION IN CALENDAR MONTH Source: (bit.ly/38K2LgV) Further company coverage: