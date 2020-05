May 21 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* ALLSTATE CORP - ESTIMATED APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES OF $632 MILLION, PRE-TAX ($499 MILLION, AFTER-TAX)

* ALLSTATE - ABOUT 55% OF ESTIMATED APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES WERE DUE TO 2 SEVERE WIND, HAIL EVENTS IMPACTING ROUGHLY HALF OF STATES