BRIEF-Allstate Corp Says President Matthew Winter Will Retire On February 23

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* ALLSTATE CORP - ON JANUARY 4, 2018, CO SAYS MATTHEW WINTER, PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL RETIRE ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018 - SEC FILING

* ALLSTATE SAYS ON JAN 3, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTED STEVEN SHEBIK, CURRENT CFO, AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF CO - SEC FILING

* ALLSTATE CORP - ‍ EFFECTIVE WINTER‘S RETIREMENT, THOMAS WILSON TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF CO AND AIC​

* ALLSTATE CORP - BOARD ELECTED MARIO RIZZO AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 3, 2018