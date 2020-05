May 5 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 8.3 PERCENT TO $10.08 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $3.50 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PROPERTY-LIABILITY WRITTEN PREMIUM OF $8.59 BILLION INCREASED 3.2% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR

* PLAN TO CONTINUE SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER CURRENT $3 BILLION PROGRAM, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2021