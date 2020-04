BRIEF-Allstate Says Auto Insurance Customers To Get Shelter-In-Place Payback

April 6 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* ALLSTATE CORP - ALLSTATE, ESURANCE AND ENCOMPASS PERSONAL AUTO INSURANCE CUSTOMERS WILL RECEIVE A SHELTER-IN-PLACE PAYBACK

* ALLSTATE - MOST ESURANCE & ENCOMPASS CUSTOMERS TO GET 15% OF THEIR MONTHLY PREMIUM IN APRIL AND MAY, TOTALING MORE THAN $600 MILLION

* ALLSTATE CORP - MAKING ALLSTATE IDENTITY PROTECTION PRODUCT FREE FOR REST OF YEAR WITH NO OPT-OUT-REQUIREMENT

* ALLSTATE - EXPANDING INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR CUSTOMERS WHO USE PERSONAL VEHICLES TO DELIVER FOOD, MEDICINE AND OTHER GOODS FOR COMMERCIAL PURPOSES