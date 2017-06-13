FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Allstate says entered share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp

* Allstate - on June 9, 2017, co entered into share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to purchase $250 million of outstanding common stock

* Allstate Corp - agreement is part of registrant's repurchase program totaling $1.5 billion that was announced on may 4, 2016

* Allstate Corp - expected that Goldman will purchase shares that it delivers under agreement in market no later than August 17, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2rXK7zi Further company coverage:

