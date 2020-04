April 6 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* ALLSTATE CORP - PROVIDING A SHELTER-IN-PLACE PAYBACK TO HELP ITS PERSONAL AUTO INSURANCE CUSTOMERS

* ALLSTATE CORP - ALLSTATE, ESURANCE AND ENCOMPASS PERSONAL AUTO INSURANCE CUSTOMERS WILL RECEIVE A SHELTER-IN-PLACE PAYBACK

* ALLSTATE CORP - MOST CUSTOMERS WILL RECEIVE 15% OF THEIR MONTHLY PREMIUM IN APRIL AND MAY, TOTALING MORE THAN $600 MILLION