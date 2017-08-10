FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ALLTEK TECHNOLOGY plans new shares issuance for loan repayment
#Communications Equipment
August 10, 2017 / 10:17 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-ALLTEK TECHNOLOGY plans new shares issuance for loan repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - ALLTEK TECHNOLOGY CORP :

* Says it plans to issue about 16 million new shares of its common stock

* Says issue price will be determined later

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4iEcsx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

