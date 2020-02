Feb 11 (Reuters) - Alltronics Holdings Ltd:

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATION OF FACTORIES IN CHINA

* OPERATION OF GROUP’S FACTORIES IN SHENZHEN IS EXPECTED TO RESUME FROM 17 FEB

* OPERATION OF GROUP’S FACTORY IN YICHUN IS EXPECTED TO RESUME BY END OF FEBRUARY 2020

* INFORMED CUSTOMERS DELAY IN SCHEDULED SHIPMENTS