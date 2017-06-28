FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ally announces non-objection to 2017 capital plan
June 28, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ally announces non-objection to 2017 capital plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Ally Financial

* Ally announces non-objection to 2017 capital plan

* Ally Financial Inc - capital plan includes $0.04 increase in quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $0.08 per share to $0.12 per share, expected to begin in q3 2017

* Co’s capital plan includes a 9% increase in co’s share repurchase program, which has been authorized by ally board

* Ally Financial Inc - company to repurchase up to $760 million of company’s common stock from time to time from q3 of 2017 through q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

