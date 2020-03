March 17 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc:

* ALLY ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ALLY FINANCIAL INC - WILL SUSPEND ITS REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK FOR REMAINING PERIOD OF Q1 AND Q2 OF 2020

* ALLY FINANCIAL INC - ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT IMPACT PLANNED DIVIDEND PAYMENTS TO SHAREHOLDERS