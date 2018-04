April 26 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc:

* ALLY FINANCIAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64 PCT, UP 4 BPS YOY

* QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES OF $261 MILLION, DOWN $10 MILLION YOY

* QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MILLION VERSUS $995 MILLION

* QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PERCENT VERSUS 8.2 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66, REVENUE VIEW $1.46 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S