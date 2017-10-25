FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ally Financial reports qtrly EPS of $0.63, qtrly adj EPS $0.65​
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 12:08 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Ally Financial reports qtrly EPS of $0.63, qtrly adj EPS $0.65​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Ally Financial reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Ally Financial Inc - qtrly EPS $0.63, qtrly adjusted EPS $0.65 ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ally Financial Inc - return on equity as of Q3 end 8.3 percent versus 7.5 percent at Q2 end‍​

* Ally Financial Inc - qtrly net interest margin (NIM) of 2.74 percent, up 5 bps

* Ally Financial Inc - core ROTCE as of Q3 end 10.3 percent versus 9.6 percent at Q2 end‍​

* Ally Financial Inc - qtrly net financing revenue of $1.08 billion versus $996 million

* Ally Financial Inc - auto originations for the quarter totaled $8.1 billion, down from $9.3 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.