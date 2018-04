April 23 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc:

* ALLY FINANCIAL - FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 - SEC FILING

* ALLY FINANCIAL - CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO'S BOARD