March 15 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc:

* SEES ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 20 PERCENT TO 30 PERCENT FOR 2018 - PRESENTATION SLIDES

* 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PERCENT - 11.5 PCT‍​

* SEES NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) UP 6 PERCENT TO 8 PERCENT Y-O-Y FOR Q1 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.06 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S