FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion
Sections
Featured
Crisis spawns boom in gambling
Venezuela
Crisis spawns boom in gambling
Guns lumped with hospitals, greeting cards in fund filings
Exchange-Traded Funds
Guns lumped with hospitals, greeting cards in fund filings
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 7, 2017 / 9:37 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

BRIEF-Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion

* Ally Financial - ‍entered into agreement to increase financing commitments for retail contracts from carvana to up to $2 billion over next 12 months​

* Ally Financial Inc - ‍under agreement, co will make funding available to carvana for financing and bulk purchases of contracts​

* Ally Financial Inc - ‍agreement increases co’s original $600 million commitment by an additional $1.4 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.