BRIEF-Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Ally Financial - ‍entered into agreement to increase financing commitments for retail contracts from carvana to up to $2 billion over next 12 months​

* Ally Financial Inc - ‍agreement increases co's original $600 million commitment by an additional $1.4 billion​