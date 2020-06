June 22 (Reuters) - ALM. Brand A/S:

* REG-RASMUS WERNER NIELSEN APPOINTED CEO OF ALM. BRAND

* RASMUS WERNER NIELSEN IS APPOINTED CEO OF ALM. BRAND AFTER HAVING SERVED AS INTERIM CEO SINCE AUTUMN 2019.

* ANDREAS RUBEN MADSEN IS APPOINTED GROUP CFO OF ALM. BRAND AFTER HAVING SERVED AS INTERIM CFO SINCE 31 OCTOBER 2019.

* APPOINTMENTS TAKE EFFECT FROM TODAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)