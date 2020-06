June 9 (Reuters) - ALM. Brand A/S:

* REG-THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS RASMUS WERNER NIELSEN AS CEO OF ALM. BRAND A/S

* HAS REQUESTED DANISH FSA FOR APPROVAL OF RASMUS WERNER NIELSEN AS CEO OF COMPANY

* UNTIL PROCESS IN COMPLETED, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMPANY HAVE NO FURTHER COMMENTS