March 13 (Reuters) - ALM. Brand A/S:

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME COMPLETED

* IN PERIOD APRIL 30, 2019 TO MARCH 12, 2020, ALM. BRAND A/S HAS COMPLETED A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 200 MILLION

* A TOTAL OF 3,546,087 SHARES HAS BEEN ACQUIRED UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF DKK 56.40 PER SHARE

* FOLLOWING ABOVE TRANSACTIONS, ALM. BRAND HOLDS 3,889,404 OWN SHARES, WHICH IS EQUAL TO 2.5% OF SHARE CAPITAL