BRIEF-ALM. Brand Financial Forecast For 2020 Earnings Affected By Covid-19

March 19 (Reuters) - ALM. Brand A/S:

* STABLE UNDERLYING EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT – RETURN ON INVESTMENTS HIT BY DEVELOPMENT ON FINANCIAL MARKETS

* FINANCIAL FORECAST FOR 2020 EARNINGS AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* ALM. BRAND CHANGES EXPECTATIONS FOR PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR YEAR

* UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR PRE-TAX PROFIT IN 2020 TO DKK 550-700 MILLION AGAINST PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF DKK 650-700 MILLION

* FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2022 ARE NOT AFFECTED BY CURRENT DEVELOPMENT