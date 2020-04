BRIEF-Alm. Brand Postpones Annual General Meeting

April 15 (Reuters) - ALM. Brand A/S:

* POSTPONEMENT OF ALM. BRAND A/S’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CONVENED FOR 29 APRIL 2020

* A NOTICE WITH A NEW DATE AND TIME FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE SENT OUT ONCE WE HAVE A MORE CLEAR PICTURE OF WHEN SPECIAL SOCIETAL MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 WILL CEASE TO APPLY

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ALM. BRAND A/S HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CONVENED FOR 29 APRIL 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS SITUATION (COVID-19)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ALM. BRAND A/S HAS RECONSIDERED ITS PROPOSAL FOR APPROPRIATION OF PROFIT, INCLUDING PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT DECISION ABOUT PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS POSTPONED TO AUTUMN OF 2020