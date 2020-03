BRIEF-Alma Media Issues Profit Warning

March 25 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj:

* ALMA MEDIA ISSUES A PROFIT WARNING - THE COMPANY DOES NOT ISSUE A NEW GUIDANCE DUE TO THE UNCERTAIN MARKET SITUATION

* CHANGES OUTLOOK STATEMENT FOR 2020 DUE TO ESTIMATED IMPACT OF COVID-19.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALMA MEDIA CHANGES OUTLOOK STATEMENT FOR 2020 DUE TO ESTIMATED IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ASSESSES COMPANY’S FINANCIAL POSITION TO BE SOLID

* HAS A STRONG BALANCE SHEET POSITION AND ITS LIQUIDITY SITUATION IS GOOD.

* GENERAL SUDDEN DECLINE IN DEMAND IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT INDIRECT IMPACT ON BUSINESS AREAS SUCH AS RECRUITMENT ADVERTISING IN ALMA MARKETS SEGMENT AND ADVERTISING SALES IN ALMA TALENT’S AND ALMA CONSUMER’S MEDIA AND SERVICES

* GUIDANCE ISSUED PREVIOUSLY, ON 14 FEBRUARY 2020, IS NO LONGER VALID UNDER CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES.