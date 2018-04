April 25 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj:

* ALMA MEDIA’S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2018: REVENUE AND ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 92.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 90.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 17.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MEUR 12.2

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED