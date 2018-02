Feb 14 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj:

* OCT-DEC ‍REVENUE MEUR 97.1 (93.6), UP 3.7%​

* OCT-DEC ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MEUR 11.3 (10.6)​

* ‍BOARD‘S DIVIDEND PROPOSAL IS EUR 0.24 (0.16) PER SHARE​

* ‍IN 2018, ALMA MEDIA EXPECTS ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE TO REMAIN AT PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL​

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TO INCREASE FROM 2017 LEVEL​