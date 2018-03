March 19 (Reuters) - ALMA MEDIA OYJ:

* ALMA MEDIA TO SELL ITS NEWSPAPER AND DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN LAPLAND TO KALEVA

* ‍WILL RECORD A NON-RECURRING SALES GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 4.0 MILLION IN Q2.​

* WILL SELL ITS NEWSPAPER AND DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN LAPLAND TO KALEVA FROM BEGINNING OF APRIL 2018​

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PRICE OF TRANSACTION​