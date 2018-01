Jan 11 (Reuters) - ALMA MEDIA OYJ:

* CAR SERVICING MARKET VENUE AUTOJERRY.FI NOW FULLY OWNED BY ALMA MEDIAPARTNERS

* SUBSIDIARY OF ALMA MEDIA, HAS ACQUIRED REMAINING SHARE CAPITAL TO BECOME FULL OWNER OF AUTOJERRY OY

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PRICE OF TRANSACTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)