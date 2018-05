Almaden Minerals Ltd:

* ALMADEN ANNOUNCES $7 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ALMADEN MINERALS LTD - PROPOSED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING OF UP TO 7 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $1.00 PER UNIT

* ALMADEN MINERALS LTD - TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES RELATING TO IXTACA PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: