BRIEF-Almadex Provides Update On Spin-Out Transaction And Newcrest Investment

April 16 (Reuters) - Almadex Minerals Ltd:

* ALMADEX PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OUT TRANSACTION AND NEWCREST INVESTMENT

* ALMADEX MINERALS LTD - NEWCREST INTERNATIONAL PTY LTD PLACED SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $19.1 MILLION INTO ESCROW

* ALMADEX MINERALS LTD - AS PART OF SPIN-OUT TRANSACTION, EACH EXISTING SHARE OF CO IS EXCHANGED FOR ONE “NEW” SHARE OF ALMADEX AND ONE SHARE OF SPINCO

* ALMADEX MINERALS LTD - THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO ALMADEX SECURITYHOLDERS’ EXISTING INTERESTS IN ALMADEX AS A RESULT OF SPIN-OUT TRANSACTION

* ALMADEX MINERALS LTD - BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF SPECIAL RESOLUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: