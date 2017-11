Nov 6 (Reuters) - ALMIRALL SA:

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 100.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 183.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 561.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 635.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS 99.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 103.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 67.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 61.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* REITERATES ESTIMATES ANNOUNCED ON JULY 10