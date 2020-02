BRIEF-Almirall And Paratek Enter Into License Agreement For Seysara In China

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* SAYS ALMIRALL AND PARATEK ENTER INTO A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SEYSARA IN CHINA

* COMPANY TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT, REGISTRATION AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF PRODUCT IN CHINA IN EXCHANGE FOR ROYALTIES CALCULATED AS PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES ONCE PRODUCT IS LAUNCHED

* TO PROVE EFFICIENCY AND SAFETY OF MEDICINE IN CHINA, ALMIRALL TO CONDUCT PHASE III AND PK STUDY AMONG CHINESE POPULATION STARTING IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)