June 18 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* ALMIRALL ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF UPDATED LABEL FOR SEYSARA® (SARECYCLINE) TABLETS

* ALMIRALL - SEYSARA LABEL UPDATE STATES THAT PROPIONIBACTERIUM ACNES STRAINS DISPLAYED A LOW PROPENSITY FOR DEVELOPMENT OF RESISTANCE TO SARECYCLINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: