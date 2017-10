Sept 29 (Reuters) - ALMIRALL SA:

* SAYS DECIDED TO TERMINATE ITS RESEARCH ACTIVITIES FOR P3058 (ONYCHOMYCOSIS) AND P3073 (NAIL PSORIASIS) IN THE US

* SAYS CLINICAL TRIALS IN EUROPE WILL CONTINUE AS SCHEDULED

* SAYS PHASE III RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN NEXT 6 MONTHS FOR NAIL PSORIASIS AND BY END OF 2018 FOR ONYCHOMYCOSIS

