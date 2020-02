BRIEF-Almirall FY EBITDA Up At 304.2 Mln Euros YoY

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 105.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 77.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 855.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 756.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 304.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 209.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NORMALIZED NET PROFIT 136.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 88.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES 2020 NET SALES LOW TO MID SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH

* SEES 2020 EBITDA AT BETWEEN 260 MILLION EUROS AND 280 MILLION EUROS

* SEES STRONG MID-TERM GROWTH POTENTIAL FROM THEIR INNOVATIVE PIPELINE

* SAYS BOARD TO PROPOSE A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.203 EUROS PER SHARE IN A SCRIP DIVIDEND MODALITY