July 24 (Reuters) - ALMIRALL SA:

* H1 EBITDA DOWN 52.6 PERCENT AT 58.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Sees Upcoming Launch of Skilarence in Europe in q3

* H1 GROSS MARGIN IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN SALES IN HIGHER MARGIN GEOGRAPHIES