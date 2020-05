BRIEF-Almirall Q1 Net Profit Up At 48.6 Mln Euros YoY, Maintains Guidance

May 11 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 247.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 232.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 88.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 80.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT AT 48.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 29.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NORMALIZED NET PROFIT 48.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 32.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS GUIDANCE MAINTAINED

* SEES NET SALES LOW TO MID SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH, EBITDA BETWEEN €260 - €280 MILLION, SUBJECT TO PROGRESSIVE NORMALISATION OF HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS BY END-Q2

* SAYS EXPECT COVID-19 IMPACT IN Q2 ESPECIALLY IN U.S.

* SAYS 100% OF MANUFACTURING SITES OPERATING AT FULL CAPACITY

* Q1 R&D 21.3 MLN EUROS VS 21.7 MLN EUROS YR AGO

* SAYS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SPEND FLAT DUE TO LOWER PHASE IV STUDIES, IMPACTED BY COVID-19