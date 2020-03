March 9 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* ANNOUNCES FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF U.S. NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR TIRBANIBULIN IN ACTINIC KERATOSIS

* SAYS ESTIMATED PEAK SALES OF TIRBANIBULIN WILL BE IN EXCESS OF 250 MLN EUROS IN EUROPE AND IN THE US