March 13 (Reuters) - Almonty Industries Inc:

* ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS SIGNED A TEN YEAR OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT WITH A GUARANTEED MINIMUM VALUE CDN$500,000,000 FOR ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SANGDONG TUNGSTEN MINE IN SOUTH KOREA