Almonty Industries Inc:

* ALMONTY POSTS STATUS OF SANGDONG MINE WITH REGARD TO CORONAVIRUS

* ALMONTY INDUSTRIES - UP UNTIL MARCH 13, NO CORONAVIRUS INFECTION CASE WAS REPORTED IN YEONGWOL COUNTY WHERE SANGDONG MINE IS LOCATED

* ALMONTY INDUSTRIES - EXPECT TO RECEIVE LOAN DOCUMENTS BEFORE END OF MARCH 13 BUSINESS DAY FOR COMPANY'S REVIEW