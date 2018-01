BRIEF-Almost Family, LHC Group Updates On Hart-Scott-Rodino Filing

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Almost Family Inc:

* ALMOST FAMILY - LHC GROUP, IN CONSULTATION WITH ALMOST FAMILY, VOLUNTARILY WITHDREW ITS HART-SCOTT-RODINO FILING, EFFECTIVE JAN 18 - SEC FILING

* ALMOST FAMILY INC - LHC GROUP RE-FILED HART-SCOTT-RODINO FILING ON JAN 22, IN ORDER TO RESTART INITIAL WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT

* ALMOST FAMILY - RE-FILING PROVIDES U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION ADDITIONAL TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED TRANSACTION Source text: (bit.ly/2Bklka6) Further company coverage: