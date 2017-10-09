BRIEF-Almost Family says Irma and Harvey impacted Q3 2017 business

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Almost Family Inc:

* Almost Family comments on recent developments including hurricane impact

* Almost family-‍due to breadth, scope hurricane Irma, 66 florida operating locations, including 2 in Key West, experienced substantial period of disruption​

* Almost Family -‍expects weather events to reduce income before income taxes and EBITDA,and other items between $3.0 million and $3.5 million in Q3 of 2017​

* ‍Due to proximity of these events to end of Q3, it is possible that they will have some residual effect on Q4 results​

* Almost Family-expects to report its share of Medicare shared savings program success fees under ACO contracts for 2016 in Q4 2017 of $2.0 to $2.4 million​