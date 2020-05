May 12 (Reuters) - ALNO AG:

* ANNOUNCED REVOCATION OF ADMISSION OF SHARES TO TRADING ON STUTTGART STOCK EXCHANGE

* REVOCATION WOULD HAPPEN IF ALNO DOES NOT MEET CERTAIN CAPITAL MARKET REQUIREMENTS UNTIL MAY 31, 2020

* SAYS CANNOT MEET REQUIREMENTS UNTIL MAY 31, AND AWARE OF THE DELISTING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)