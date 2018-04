April 24 (Reuters) - Alno AG:

* REPORT ON THE DETERMINATION OF INSOLVENCY MATURITY IS AVAILABLE

* INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR SAYS IN PROCEEDINGS, DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ALNO AG I.I. SHOULD NOT BE REALISED

* REPORT SAYS THAT ALNO AG I.I. WAS ALREADY INSOLVENT IN 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)