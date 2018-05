BRIEF-Alnylam Achieves Alignment With FDA On Accelerated Development Path For Lumasiran

May 3 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM ACHIEVES ALIGNMENT WITH FDA ON ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT PATH FOR LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL RNAI THERAPEUTIC FOR THE TREATMENT OF PRIMARY HYPEROXALURIA TYPE 1 (PH1)

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA ENDORSES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF REDUCTION OF URINARY OXALATE AT SIX MONTHS FOR PIVOTAL STUDY DESIGN

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IF LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY POSITIVE, AN NDA SUBMISSION ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2020

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1