BRIEF-Alnylam and Vir form strategic alliance to advance RNAi therapeutics for infectious diseases

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam and Vir form strategic alliance to advance RNAi therapeutics for infectious diseases
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - Agreement includes investigational RNAi therapeutic program for hepatitis B virus infection
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - Under terms of agreement, alnylam will receive an upfront payment, comprised of cash and shares of Vir common stock
* Alnylam - Agreement includes discovery collaboration on additional development candidates for treatment of infectious diseases
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - Also eligible to receive more than $1 billion in potential milestone payments related to successful advancement of ALN-HBV02
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - As part of this agreement, companies will advance Alnylam’s HBV program
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - Plans to discontinue further development of ALN-HBV for treatment of chronic hbv infection
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - Alnylam will lead ALN-HBV02 to ind filing, with vir then progressing ALN-HBV02 through human proof of concept
* Alnylam- As part of agreement, cos will advance initiate research collaboration for development, advancement of up to 4 rnai therapeutic programs