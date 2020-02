Feb 27 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF DR. OLIVIER BRANDICOURT TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE MARCH 2, 2020

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF PAUL SCHIMMEL, AN ALNYLAM CO-FOUNDER