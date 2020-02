Feb 26 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM ANNOUNCES APPROVAL IN BRAZIL OF ONPATTRO® FOR THE TREATMENT OF HEREDITARY ATTR AMYLOIDOSIS WITH POLYNEUROPATHY

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS - ONPATTRO IS FIRST-EVER RNAI THERAPEUTIC APPROVED IN LATIN AMERICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: