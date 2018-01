Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM ANNOUNCES EMA ACCEPTANCE OF MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR PATISIRAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF HEREDITARY ATTR (HATTR) AMYLOIDOSIS

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS- UK MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY HAS GRANTED DESIGNATION OF PATISIRAN AS A PROMISING INNOVATIVE MEDICINE