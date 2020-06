BRIEF-Alnylam Announces Publication Of Phase 3 Study Results For Givosiran In The New England Journal Of Medicine

June 10 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF ENVISION PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN IN THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE

* ALNYLAM PHARMA - GIVOSIRAN DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN RATE OF PORPHYRIA ATTACKS COMPARED WITH PLACEBO IN PATIENTS WITH AHP

* ALNYLAM PHARMA - IMPROVEMENTS IN NUMBER OF SECONDARY ENDPOINTS INCLUDING REDUCTIONS IN URINARY ALA & PBG LEVELS, DAYS OF INTRAVENOUS HEMIN USE

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS - IN ALL PATIENTS WITH AHP, MEAN AAR WAS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED BY 73% RELATIVE TO PLACEBO

* ALNYLAM PHARMA - PATIENTS TREATED WITH GIVOSIRAN REPORTED FAVORABLE EFFECTS ON EXPLORATORY ENDPOINTS RELATED TO USE OF ANALGESICS, OVERALL HEALTH STATUS